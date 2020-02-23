Murphy was far from his best in beating Ali Carter's conqueror Brandon Sargeant but held on for a 44-21 win.

Bingtao similarly gave Dean Young a number of chances but secured a 73-17 win.

'Yan the Man' will be especially keen to go deep into the tournament as it will put him on the way to securing a top 16 seeding at the World Championship in April.

The afternoon began with fancied Jack Lisowski being humbled 65-8 by Zhou Yuelong, with world number 12 Barry Hawkins later falling 53-15 to Ben Woollaston.

Boosted by his upset over Ronnie O'Sullivan on Saturday evening, Billy Joe Castle remains in the competition after a break of 30 helped him to a 51-2 win over Luo Honghao.

Video - Billy Joe Castle ousts Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Shoot Out 03:43

Third round results