20/02/20
A. BorgAlex Borg
Starting from
13:00
T. Un-NoohThepchaiya Un-Nooh
Shoot Out • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Alex Borg - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Shoot Out - 20 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Alex Borg and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 20 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alex Borg vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.