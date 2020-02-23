23/02/20
A. HamiltonAnthony Hamilton
Starting from
20:50
B. YanBingtao Yan
Shoot Out • Quarter-final
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Anthony Hamilton - Yan Bingtao
Shoot Out - 23 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Anthony Hamilton and Bingtao Yan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:50 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Anthony Hamilton vs Bingtao Yan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.