Share
avant-match
LIVE
Barry Hawkins - Ben Woollaston
Shoot Out - 23 February 2020
Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Barry Hawkins and Ben Woollaston live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:20 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Barry Hawkins vs Ben Woollaston. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.