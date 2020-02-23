LIVE

Ben Woollaston - Jamie Rhys Clarke

Shoot Out - 23 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Ben Woollaston and Jamie Rhys Clarke live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:40 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ben Woollaston vs Jamie Rhys Clarke. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.