LIVE

Billy Joe Castle - Ronnie O'Sullivan

Shoot Out - 22 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Billy Joe Castle and Ronnie O'Sullivan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:20 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Billy Joe Castle vs Ronnie O'Sullivan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.