21/02/20
Z. ChenZifan Chen
Starting from
14:20
A. CarterAllister Carter
Shoot Out • Round 1
Chen Zifan - Allister Carter
Shoot Out - 21 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Zifan Chen and Allister Carter live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:20 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zifan Chen vs Allister Carter. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
