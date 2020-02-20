LIVE

Chuan Leong Thor - Nutcharut Wongharuthai

Shoot Out - 20 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Chuan Leong Thor and Nutcharut Wongharuthai live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:10 on 20 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chuan Leong Thor vs Nutcharut Wongharuthai. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.