LIVE

Hossein Vafaei - Alexander Ursenbacher

Shoot Out - 21 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Hossein Vafaei and Alexander Ursenbacher live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:10 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hossein Vafaei vs Alexander Ursenbacher. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.