LIVE

Liang Wenbo - Martin O'Donnell

Shoot Out - 22 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Wenbo Liang and Martin O'Donnell live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:40 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wenbo Liang vs Martin O'Donnell. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.