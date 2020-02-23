LIVE

Luo Honghao - Billy Joe Castle

Shoot Out - 23 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Honghao Luo and Billy Joe Castle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:10 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Honghao Luo vs Billy Joe Castle. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.