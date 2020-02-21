21/02/20
R. McGuiganRobbie McGuigan
Starting from
13:30
A. HillAaron Hill
Shoot Out • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Robbie McGuigan - Aaron Hill
Shoot Out - 21 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Robbie McGuigan and Aaron Hill live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Robbie McGuigan vs Aaron Hill. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.