20/02/20
R. MilkinsRobert Milkins
Starting from
21:00
D. GilbertDavid Gilbert
Shoot Out • Round 1
Robert Milkins - David Gilbert
Shoot Out - 20 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Robert Milkins and David Gilbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 20 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Robert Milkins vs David Gilbert. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
