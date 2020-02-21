LIVE

Scott Donaldson - Jordan Brown

Shoot Out - 21 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Scott Donaldson and Jordan Brown live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:40 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Scott Donaldson vs Jordan Brown. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.