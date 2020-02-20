20/02/20
S. LichtenbergSimon Lichtenberg
Starting from
21:10
P. LeiPeifan Lei
Shoot Out • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Simon Lichtenberg - Lei Peifan
Shoot Out - 20 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Simon Lichtenberg and Peifan Lei live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:10 on 20 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Simon Lichtenberg vs Peifan Lei. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.