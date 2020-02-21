LIVE

Soheil Vahedi - Alfie Burden

Shoot Out - 21 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Soheil Vahedi and Alfie Burden live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:10 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Soheil Vahedi vs Alfie Burden. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.