LIVE

Zhao Xintong - Lukas Kleckers

Shoot Out - 20 February 2020

Shoot Out – Follow the Snooker match between Xintong Zhao and Lukas Kleckers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:20 on 20 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Xintong Zhao vs Lukas Kleckers. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.