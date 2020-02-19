The T20 of Snooker: Entertaining and controversial, Snooker's Shoot Out returns with a stellar field

Watch the Snooker Shoot Out LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

What is the Snooker Shoot Out?

The Shoot Out is a quick-fire variation of normal snooker, lasting just a single frame per match and with a maximum shot clock of 10 minutes.

Hugely fast-paced and entertaining, the Shoot Out includes a number of different rules from traditional snooker, including a break-off contest and a rule that states players must hit a cushion with each shot.

Designed to be fun and fast, it attracts a more boisterous atmosphere than the more established events of the calendar.

Why is it controversial?

The Shoot Out is to snooker what T20 is to test-match cricket, yet it is also a ranking event on the calendar, with big prize money.

In a tournament that does not suit the more traditional players, some believe that it is unfair for ranking points to be in the balance at the event - particularly as only the top 16 in the world will get the chance to feature at next week's Players Championship. Barry Hawkins and Ronnie O'Sullivan are two such players who could drop out of next week's event if they endure a disappointing Shoot Out.

The Shoot Out is also part of a four-tournament swing called the European Series, which holds an £150,000 bonus for the highest combined finisher across the season.

Who is playing?

The large prize pot and the availability of ranking points means that a very strong field starts, with 11 of the top 16 in the rankings starting the event.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the bookies' favourite, while previous winners Barry Hawkins, Michael White and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh all start.

Eurosport pundits Jimmy White and Reanne Evans also feature in the first round draw.

Pick of the first round ties

