Favourites continue to tumble as 16 remain in Shoot Out
The race for the Snooker Shoot Out title remains wide open with Shaun Murphy and Yan Bingtao the only top 20 players remaining in the tournament.
Murphy was far from his best in beating Ali Carter's conqueror Brandon Sargeant but held on for a 44-21 win.
Bingtao similarly gave Dean Young a number of chances but secured a 73-17 win.
'Yan the Man' will be especially keen to go deep into the tournament as it will put him on the way to securing a top 16 seeding at the World Championship in April.
The afternoon began with fancied Jack Lisowski being humbled 65-8 by Zhou Yuelong, with world number 12 Barry Hawkins later falling 53-15 to Ben Woollaston.
Boosted by his upset over Ronnie O'Sullivan on Saturday evening, Billy Joe Castle remains in the competition after a break of 30 helped him to a 51-2 win over Luo Honghao.
Third round results
- Zhou Yuelong 65-8 Jack Lisowski
- Liang Wenbo 41-61 Anthony McGill
- Ashley Carty 20-56 Mike Dunn
- Anthony Hamilton 73-0 Ross Bulman
- Brandon Sargeant 21-44 Shaun Murphy
- Lyu Haotian 64-47 Soheil Vahedi
- Aaron Hill 2-63 Craig Steadman
- Jak Jones 16-28 Peter Lines
- Barry Hawkins 15-53 Ben Woollaston
- Jamie Clarke 46-11 Li Hang
- Zhang Anda 31-6 Xiao Guodong
- Yan Bingtao 73-17 Dean Young
- Ian Burns 15-38 Michael Holt
- Luo Honghao 2-51 Billy Joe Castle
- Lei Peifan 6-21 Mei Xi Wen
- Sunny Akani 25-62 Joe Perry