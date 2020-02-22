Eurosport
O'Sullivan leads upsets at Snooker Shoot Out
Ronnie O'Sullivan was the biggest upset on Saturday's Round of 64 at the Snooker Shoout Out.
He crashed out 66-30 to 104-ranked Billy Joe Castle, who set up O'Sullivan with an excellent snooker to take control of the frame.
Last year's champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was a victim of his own upset, defeated by the unfancied Englishman Peter Lines.
There were other upsets, too. Mark Williams fell to Ashley Carty 54-36. Another pair of tour stalwarts, Nigel Bond and Ken Doherty, were knocked out by Mei Xiwen and Zhang Anda respectively.
The day kicked off with another big-name exit, as Kyren Wilson managed just 11 against Ireland's Aaron Hill, who notched 55 to reach tomorrow's round of 32.
Later, a break of 63 was not enough to keep Ali Carter in the tournament as Brandon Sargeant amassed 68 courtesy in part of a 61 break.
Jak Jones made the biggest break of the day - a 107 - as he beat Jordan Brown 111-1.
New Welsh Open champion Shaun Murphy defeated Alexander Ursenbacher, the Swiss number one, 86-19 in the day's final frame.
Saturday's Results
- Ben Woollaston 64 - 46 Zhao Xintong
- Jak Jones 111 - 1 Jordan Brown
- Joe Perry 44 - 39 Ryan Day
- Michael Holt 58 - 2 Elliot Slessor
- Li Hang 40 - 28 Chen Feilong
- Billy Joe Castle 66- 30 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Mei Xiwen 58 - 23 Nigel Bond
- Zhang Anda 62 - 19 Ken Doherty
- Jack Lisowski 54 - 44 Fraser Patrick
- Liang Wenbo 53 - 44 Martin O'Donnell
- Luo Honghao 100 - 19 Igor Figueiredo
- Xiao Guodong 101 - 4 Ashley Hugill
- Brandon Sargeant 68 - 63 Allister Carter
- Peter Lines 71 - 7 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Ashley Carty 54 - 36 Mark J Williams
- Ian Burns 49 - 43 Chang Bingyu
- Anthony McGill 83 – 17 Dominic Dale
- Mike Dunn 47 – 0 Matthew Stevens
- Ross Bulman 42 - 26 Andrew Pagett
- Sohail Vahedi 42 – 2 Daniel Wells
- Akani Songsermsawad 39 – 16 Tian Pengfei
- Barry Hawkins 68 – 8 David Lilley
- Zhou Yuelong 73 – 8 Andrew Higginson
- Lei Peifan 30 – 28 Kurt Maflin
- Yan Bingtao 70 – 15 Thor Chuan Leong
- Lü Haotian 57 – 25 Mark Davis
- Anthony Hamilton 62 – 50 David B Gilbert
- Jamie Clarke 53 - 38 Lu Ning
- Dean Young 61 - 0 Liam Highfield
- Aaron Hill 55 – 11 Kyren Wilson