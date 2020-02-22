He crashed out 66-30 to 104-ranked Billy Joe Castle, who set up O'Sullivan with an excellent snooker to take control of the frame.

Last year's champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was a victim of his own upset, defeated by the unfancied Englishman Peter Lines.

There were other upsets, too. Mark Williams fell to Ashley Carty 54-36. Another pair of tour stalwarts, Nigel Bond and Ken Doherty, were knocked out by Mei Xiwen and Zhang Anda respectively.

The day kicked off with another big-name exit, as Kyren Wilson managed just 11 against Ireland's Aaron Hill, who notched 55 to reach tomorrow's round of 32.

Later, a break of 63 was not enough to keep Ali Carter in the tournament as Brandon Sargeant amassed 68 courtesy in part of a 61 break.

Jak Jones made the biggest break of the day - a 107 - as he beat Jordan Brown 111-1.

New Welsh Open champion Shaun Murphy defeated Alexander Ursenbacher, the Swiss number one, 86-19 in the day's final frame.

