McManus had a great chance to win the frame after a snooker forced O'Sullivan to leave him in position to make a big score, but the Scot missed a pink into the middle pocket.

The Rocket then put on 20 before falling out of position and after a tactical exchange, he put 'Angles' in a snooker which led to the Essex man accumulating another 22 points.

After being unable to get unhelpful reds off the cushion and failing with a fluke effort, McManus conceded the match.

Elsewhere, 'Crafty' Ken Doherty was made to work for his progression into the second round, as Kacper Filipiak pulled back within four points, after the Dubliner's break of 45, but he pulled away to win 65-41.

In the most dramatic moment of the evening, Ashley Carty potted a green moments before time ran out to beat Noppon Saengkham 46-43.

Earlier, in the afternoon session former world champion Shaun Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.

Ali Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.

World number 13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.

Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world number 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.

There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.

In a rather bizarre exchange in the afternoon session, Amine Amiri fell 38–69 to Michael Holt after forgetting the rules twice.

