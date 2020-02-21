Getty Images
O'Sullivan edges past McManus
It was a tight and tense encounter in front of a raucous crowd, but Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Alan McManus 54-10 in their first-round match.
McManus had a great chance to win the frame after a snooker forced O'Sullivan to leave him in position to make a big score, but the Scot missed a pink into the middle pocket.
The Rocket then put on 20 before falling out of position and after a tactical exchange, he put 'Angles' in a snooker which led to the Essex man accumulating another 22 points.
After being unable to get unhelpful reds off the cushion and failing with a fluke effort, McManus conceded the match.
Elsewhere, 'Crafty' Ken Doherty was made to work for his progression into the second round, as Kacper Filipiak pulled back within four points, after the Dubliner's break of 45, but he pulled away to win 65-41.
In the most dramatic moment of the evening, Ashley Carty potted a green moments before time ran out to beat Noppon Saengkham 46-43.
Earlier, in the afternoon session former world champion Shaun Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.
Ali Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.
World number 13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.
Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world number 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.
There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.
In a rather bizarre exchange in the afternoon session, Amine Amiri fell 38–69 to Michael Holt after forgetting the rules twice.
Friday's First Round results:
- Shaun Murphy 77–0 Kishan Hirani
- Soheil Vahedi 42–37 Alfie Burden (via blue-ball shoot-out)
- Ben Woollaston 41–23 Duane Jones
- Robbie McGuigan 15–50 Aaron Hill
- Scott Donaldson 35–67 Jordan Brown
- Michael Georgiou 21–28 Ross Bulman
- Ricky Walden 61–71 Tian Pengfei
- Lee Walker 30–37 Lu Ning
- Chen Zifan 50–56 Ali Carter
- Martin Gould 8–74 Andrew Higginson
- Amine Amiri 38–69 Michael Holt
- Craig Steadman 44–27 Hammad Miah
- Jack Lisowski 79–10 Andy Hicks
- Hossein Vafaei 41–61 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Martin O'Donnell 58–27 Rod Lawler
- Ian Burns 69–8 Reanne Evans
- Kacper Filipiak 41–64 Ken Doherty
- Barry Pinches 6–117 Ryan Day
- Tom Ford 27–65 Zhou Yuelong
- Andy Lee 0–69 Billy Joe Castle
- Xu Si 1–42 Yan Bingtao
- Sam Baird 36–48 Jak Jones
- Noppon Saengkham 43–46 Ashley Carty
- Mike Dunn 41–29 John Astley
- Jackson Page 7–74 Barry Hawkins
- Brandon Sargeant 62–7 Eden Sharav
- Liang Wenbo 34–29 Oliver Lines
- Fergal O'Brien 41–56 Chen Feilong
- Jimmy Robertson 7–35 Joe Perry
- Fraser Patrick 56-7 Stuart Carrington
- Sam Craigie 16-58 Peter Lines
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 54-10 Alan McManus