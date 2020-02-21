Un-Nooh survived a scare after trailing several times against Maltese Borg but eventually prevailed by a scoreline of 63-17.

But there were some big name casualties in the now-ranking event opening as Mark Selby was beaten 54-18 by Sunny Akani and Mark Allen lost out to Luo Honghao by a 54-8 scoreline.

There was no such shock for Welsh Open finalist Kyren Wilson as he overcame a nail-biting tie with former champion Welshman Michael White which finished 28-24 in Wilson's favour.

Despite the majority of the crowd being behind Thai female star Nutcharut Wongharutha, Rory Thor produced an impressive 133 to prevail, while fellow crowd favourite Jimmy White was also knocked out after losing 71-30 to Matthew Stevens.

The Shoot Out excitement continues today with another host of ties taking place, including openers for Ronnie O'Sullivan, Reanne Evans and Joe Perry.