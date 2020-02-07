Twelve-time female world champion Reanne Evans and last year's finalist Nutcharut Wongharuthai are among the eight wild cards handed places in the BetVictor Shoot Out taking place in Watford later this month.

Last year, Evans became the first woman to ever play on television in a world ranking event when she lost to Jimmy White in the first round.

The Whirlwind is again in action, along with Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, Mark Williams, Mark Williams, Shaun Murphy, Shaun Allen, Stuart Bingham, and defending champion, Tepchaiya Un-Noohnin.

The event sees all rounds played over one frame with a ten-minute time limit as the 128-strong field is whittled down to two for the final.

There is also a five-second shot clock for the first five minutes, raised to ten minutes for the closing stages of each match.

The tournament, which will be shown live on Eurosport, takes place at the Watford Colosseum from February 20 to 23.

Click here to watch this and all of Eurosport's snooker tournaments, for £6.99 a month