Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - 32 whittled down to one on Snooker's most exciting day
Follow live text coverage from the Snooker Shoot Out, which is LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
DAY FOUR
11.30 - Welcome!
We're back with rolling updates from the final day of snooker's most unpredictable event: the Shoot Out!
The one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular finishes today with the third round, fourth round quarters, semi-final before the epic finale just before 23:00.
Ashley Carty, who won his first match by pocketing a green with time running out and three-time world champion Mark Williams in round two, kicks things off against Mark Dunn at 13.00 GMT.
Other notable matches see Jack Lisowski taking on Zhou Yuelong, one of ten Chinese players among the 32 participants left, and Brandon Sargeant who dramatically beat Ali Carter yesterday, meeting the lone remaining world champion, Shaun Murphy.
- Ashley Carty v Mike Dunn
- Anthony Hamilton v Ross Bulman
- Liang Wenbo v Anthony McGill
- Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi
- Aaron Hill v Craig Steadman
- Jak Jones v Peter Lines
- Jamie Clarke v Li Hang
- Zhou Yuelong v Jack Lisowski
- Zhang Anda v Xiao Guodong
- Sunny Akani v Joe Perry
- Brandon Sargeant v Shaun Murphy
- Luo Honghao v Billy Joe Castle
- Ian Burns v Michael Holt
- Lei Peifan v Mei Xi Wen
- Yan Bingtao v Dean Young
- Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston
The fourth round begins at 19.00, with quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 21.00 and the semi-finals at 22.15 - what a day we have in store.
