Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - 32 whittled down to one on Snooker's most exciting day

DAY FOUR

11.30 - Welcome!

We're back with rolling updates from the final day of snooker's most unpredictable event: the Shoot Out!

The one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular finishes today with the third round, fourth round quarters, semi-final before the epic finale just before 23:00.

Ashley Carty, who won his first match by pocketing a green with time running out and three-time world champion Mark Williams in round two, kicks things off against Mark Dunn at 13.00 GMT.

Other notable matches see Jack Lisowski taking on Zhou Yuelong, one of ten Chinese players among the 32 participants left, and Brandon Sargeant who dramatically beat Ali Carter yesterday, meeting the lone remaining world champion, Shaun Murphy.

Ashley Carty v Mike Dunn

Anthony Hamilton v Ross Bulman

Liang Wenbo v Anthony McGill

Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi

Aaron Hill v Craig Steadman

Jak Jones v Peter Lines

Jamie Clarke v Li Hang

Zhou Yuelong v Jack Lisowski

Zhang Anda v Xiao Guodong

Sunny Akani v Joe Perry

Brandon Sargeant v Shaun Murphy

Luo Honghao v Billy Joe Castle

Ian Burns v Michael Holt

Lei Peifan v Mei Xi Wen

Yan Bingtao v Dean Young

Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston

The fourth round begins at 19.00, with quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 21.00 and the semi-finals at 22.15 - what a day we have in store.

Anyway, you know the drill by now – switch over to Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player for live coverage of Ronnie’s favourite tournament…