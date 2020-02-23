Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - 32 whittled down to one on Snooker's most exciting day

DAY FOUR

14.10 - Murphy eases through

There was little magic from Murphy but he did enough to hold off Brandon Sargeant 44-21.

13.52 - Veteran reaches last 16

Most of his generation have been sent packing, but Anthony Hamilton's 59 break ensured he beat Ross Bulman 73-0.

13.41 - Dunn upsets Carty

Mike Dunn comfortably reaches the fourth round, beating Ashley Carty 56-20.

13.29 - McGill comes back to win

He was 41-10 down midway through the frame but Anthony McGill recovered to beat Liang Wenbo 61-41.

13.11 - Zhou-ming into round 4.

Breaks of 43 and 21 saw Zhou Yuelong comfortably beat Jack Lisowski 65-8 to win the first match of the day.

13.00 - We're underway with Jack Lisowski against Zhou Yuelong.

11.30 - Welcome!

We're back with rolling updates from the final day of snooker's most unpredictable event: the Shoot Out!

The one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular finishes today with the third round, fourth round quarters, semi-final before the epic finale just before 23:00.

Notable matches include Jack Lisowski taking on Zhou Yuelong, one of ten Chinese players among the 32 participants left, and Brandon Sargeant who dramatically beat Ali Carter yesterday, meeting the lone remaining world champion, Shaun Murphy.

Ashley Carty, who won his first match by pocketing a green with time running out and three-time world champion Mark Williams in round two, plays against Mark Dunn.

Third round schedule and scores:

Zhou Yuelong 65-8 Jack Lisowski

Liang Wenbo 41-61 Anthony McGill

Ashley Carty 20-56 Mike Dunn

Anthony Hamilton 73-0 Ross Bulman

Brandon Sargeant 21-44 Shaun Murphy

Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi

Aaron Hill v Craig Steadman

Jak Jones v Peter Lines

Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston

Jamie Clarke v Li Hang

Zhang Anda v Xiao Guodong

Yan Bingtao v Dean Young

Ian Burns v Michael Holt

Luo Honghao v Billy Joe Castle

Lei Peifan v Mei Xi Wen

Sunny Akani v Joe Perry

The fourth round begins at 19.00, with quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 21.00 and the semi-finals at 22.15 - what a day we have in store.

Anyway, you know the drill by now – switch over to Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player for live coverage of Ronnie’s favourite tournament…