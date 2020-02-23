Getty Images
Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - 32 whittled down to one on Snooker's most exciting day
Follow live text coverage from the Snooker Shoot Out, which is LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
DAY FOUR
14.10 - Murphy eases through
There was little magic from Murphy but he did enough to hold off Brandon Sargeant 44-21.
13.52 - Veteran reaches last 16
Most of his generation have been sent packing, but Anthony Hamilton's 59 break ensured he beat Ross Bulman 73-0.
13.41 - Dunn upsets Carty
Mike Dunn comfortably reaches the fourth round, beating Ashley Carty 56-20.
13.29 - McGill comes back to win
He was 41-10 down midway through the frame but Anthony McGill recovered to beat Liang Wenbo 61-41.
13.11 - Zhou-ming into round 4.
Breaks of 43 and 21 saw Zhou Yuelong comfortably beat Jack Lisowski 65-8 to win the first match of the day.
13.00 - We're underway with Jack Lisowski against Zhou Yuelong.
11.30 - Welcome!
We're back with rolling updates from the final day of snooker's most unpredictable event: the Shoot Out!
The one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular finishes today with the third round, fourth round quarters, semi-final before the epic finale just before 23:00.
Notable matches include Jack Lisowski taking on Zhou Yuelong, one of ten Chinese players among the 32 participants left, and Brandon Sargeant who dramatically beat Ali Carter yesterday, meeting the lone remaining world champion, Shaun Murphy.
Ashley Carty, who won his first match by pocketing a green with time running out and three-time world champion Mark Williams in round two, plays against Mark Dunn.
Third round schedule and scores:
- Zhou Yuelong 65-8 Jack Lisowski
- Liang Wenbo 41-61 Anthony McGill
- Ashley Carty 20-56 Mike Dunn
- Anthony Hamilton 73-0 Ross Bulman
- Brandon Sargeant 21-44 Shaun Murphy
- Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi
- Aaron Hill v Craig Steadman
- Jak Jones v Peter Lines
- Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston
- Jamie Clarke v Li Hang
- Zhang Anda v Xiao Guodong
- Yan Bingtao v Dean Young
- Ian Burns v Michael Holt
- Luo Honghao v Billy Joe Castle
- Lei Peifan v Mei Xi Wen
- Sunny Akani v Joe Perry
The fourth round begins at 19.00, with quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 21.00 and the semi-finals at 22.15 - what a day we have in store.
