DAY THREE

13:50 - David Gilbert tumbles out

Another big name crashes out of the Shoot Out! ~David Gilbert misses a crucial red and lets Anthony Hamilton in for a break of 39, which sees him win 62-50.

13:40 - Lu comeback thwarted

Jamie Clark sees off Lu Ning, who for a while threatened a stunning comeback but was thwarted by a poor. Meanwhile, Dean Young has caused an upset, beating Liam Highfield 61-0.

13:15 - Upset alert!

Kyren Wilson is out! Ireland's Aaron Hill, who only turns 18 next week, has dumped out the world number eight after coming through the opening match 55-11.

More of that please, underdogs of snooker...

12:55 - Welcome!

We're back with rolling updates from snooker's most unpredictable event: the Shoot Out!

The one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular returns with the second round on Saturday before tomorrow's epic finale.

Kyren Wilson is our headline act from the early action, with the world number eight in action against Irish amateur Aaron Hill at 13:00 GMT, before Mark Williams concludes the afternoon session in Watford at around 16:45.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Shaun Murphy are among those in action this evening.

Anyway, you know the drill by now – switch over to Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player for live coverage of Ronnie’s favourite tournament…