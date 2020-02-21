Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - Murphy, Carter and Lisowski through with Evans to come

16.28 - Swiss Fish stays in pool

Alexander Ursenbacher beat Hossein Vafaei 61-41 in a battle between outsiders in the competition.

16.14 - Lisowski looks in fine fettle

A poor error from Andy Hicks led to Jack Lisowski hitting a break of 78 to win the first-round match 79-10.

15:55 - Steadman surge wins it

Craig Steadman's late rally has secured a 44-24 win over Hammad Miah.

15:40 - Michael Holts on

Michael Holt is the next man through after a high-scoring victory over Amine Amiri.

The Englishman survived despite a valiant effort from the Moroccan with a 69-38 win.

15:30 - Comfortable for Higginson

It's a fine victory for Andrew Higginson as he beats Martin Gould 74-8.

Up next, we have Michael Holt in action against Amine Amiri.

15:15 - Carter squeezes through

Ali Carter edged his way through to the second round with a 52-50 win over Chen Zifan.

The Englishman opened with a break of 52 but Chen fought back with 50 and easily have gone ahead, but Carter had done enough.

14:55 - Lu through despite Walker fightback

Lu Ning has just recorded a 37-30 win over Lee Walker.

The Englishman looked like he may make things interesting as he cut the gap to 7 with just seconds on the clock but missed his shot with the black and Lu held on.

14:40 - Tian beats Walden

This Shoot Out thing is fun, isn't it? Ricky Walden was practically sprinting round the table as he staged a comeback from over 30 points down with two minutes to play against Tian Pengfei.

The Englishman looked to seal the victory with the black but missed a guilt-etched chance, allowing Tian to gratefully claim the win with a 71-61 socreline.

14:25 - Misses galore as Georgiou crashes out

Ameteur Ross Bulman has just beaten Michael Georgiou 28-21.

It seemed as though neither player wanted to win that one as both missed a host of good chances, but it was the Irishman who came out on top.

14:15 - Brown knocks out Donaldson

We have our first surprise of the day as Jordan Brown recorded a break of 66 to beat Scott Donaldson 67-35.

There's no rest for the wicked though as Michael Georgiou and Ross Bulman have just kicked things off again.

14:00 - Evans loving being a role model

Reanne Evans spoke of the "heart-warming" feeling she gets when she learns of how she inspires young girls to play snooker.

Evans is in action against Ian Burns later today, while Scott Donaldson has just started against Jordan Brown.

13:55 - Hill beats McGuigan

It was a battle of teenagers as 17-year-old Aaron Hill beat 15-year-old Robbie McGuigan.

Hill confidently secured a 50-15 victory over McGuigan, who is the stepson of Mark Allen!

13:40 - Vahedi and Woollaston through

Sohail Vahedi and Ben Woollastoon are the next two to be victorious today.

Both had to overcome tense affairs as Vahedi beat Alfie Burden 42-37 on a blue ball shoot out while Woollaston overcame Duane Jones 41-23.

13:20 - Murphy safely through

We have had our first victory of the day as Shaun Murphy beat Welshman Kishan Hirani.

The Englishman secured the safe passage through to round two with a 77-0 win.

13:15 - Good afternoon!

We are back in action for day two of the Snooker Shoot Out. Follow all the action live here on our live blog.

23:05 - That's all folks - but not for Stevens

And I leave you with the man himself, who apparently wanted Jimmy to win?! Good night all.

22:55 - Stevens sails through to the final 16

38 points to the good and Stevens gives White a way back into the game, but it doesn't last long. Stevens is up to 57 and he bounces off the cushion. No more reprieves for White, it seems as Stevens wins 71-30.

22:45 - The Whirlwind takes on Stevens

The man, the myth, the legend Jimmy White is up for the last game of the night. He takes on Matthew Stevens.

21:30 - Thor's brilliant century

Video - Hammer blow! Thor makes brilliant century in Snooker Shoot Out 02:18

20:50 - Nutcharut Wongharuthai is up

And she's not having a great time as Thor leads by 70 points with just over four minutes to go, but here's what Ronnie O'Sullivan had to say about her, earlier.

20:42 - Mei pips Selt to the post

Edge of your set stuff as Mei Xiwen leads Matt Selt by just a point with less than a minute left to go. He flukes the green to win 22-17.

20:12 - Pagett sends Bingham packing

After initially lagging by 36 points, Stuart Bingham roars into action to take the lead by four points. With a minute left Andrew Pagett finds his way back into the game and with the shot of the match, Pagett snatches victory from the claws of defeat 46-41. Taxi for Bingham.

19:40 - A comfortable win for McGill

Anthony McGill has no problem defeating Xhiang Jiankang with 61 points to his 19.

19:15 - Wilson half-inches it

Thrilling stuff as the players are neck-and-neck up to the last 30 seconds when White fluffs the green ball. Wilson follows up with a red and a yellow to pip him to the post.

19:05 - Back in business as Wilson takes on White

The Shoot Out has resumed and by the sounds of the crowd, the boozing never stopped, as Kyren Wilson takes on Michael White.

16:00 - Drama as re-spotted blue settles match

Video - Drama as re-spotted blue settles match at the Shoot Out 00:36

15:30 - Xiao squeaks it against Si

Xiao Guodong has just beaten Si Jiahui in another squeaky contest. It went right down to the last black and Xiao nicked it 68-63 in what was a fairly dramatic comeback.

Comebacks have been a theme of this opening round so far, which I suppose it built into the nature of the competition.

14:45 - Davies beats Chandler

Mark Davies has beaten Harvey Chandler there so he's through into the last 64.

Next we've got Chang Bingyu against the 14-year-old debutant Iulian Boiko from that snooker powerhouse Ukraine.

14:15 - Lilley beats Wilson

David Lilley's squeaked his way to a win against Gary Wilson by just a couple of points. The thing about these matches is that they don't really stand up to too much analysis. Both players played frantic snooker and it went to the final ball. Expect similar throughout.

Next it's Zhang Anda v Fan Zhengyi.

13:50 - Minor update

The matches are rolling by now, with Igor Figueiredo and Kurt Maflin joining Un-Nooh in the last 64.

One small gripe: the shot clock sound is incredibly irritating. That aside, it's one the best events in snooker.

13:15 - Un-Nooh survives scare

And Uh-Nooh is our first player to reach the second round, despite trailing multiple times against Borg.

The crowd are yet to fully liven up...

13:00 - Welcome!

Snooker's most unpredictable event returns - the one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular that is the Shoot Out!

Now a ranking event, a somewhat controversial decision, the tournament attracts some of the world's finest players.

Defending champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh is first on the table against France’s Alex Borg, with Mark Williams (14:20) and Mark Selby (15:30) among the recognisable names in action in the first session.

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White closes Day One against Matthew Stevens (21:30), while fellow sofa favourites Reanne Evans and Ronnie O’Sullivan begin their quests on Friday.

*scheduled match times will 99% be later than billed…