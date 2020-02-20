14:15 - Lilley beats Wilson

David Lilley's squeaked his way to a win against Gary Wilson by just a couple of points. The thing about these matches is that they don't really stand up to too much analysis. Both players played frantic snooker and it went to the final ball. Expect similar throughout.

Next it's Zhang Anda v Fan Zhengyi.

13:50 - Minor update

The matches are rolling by now, with Igor Figueiredo and Kurt Maflin joining Un-Nooh in the last 64.

One small gripe: the shot clock sound is incredibly irritating. That aside, it's one the best events in snooker.

13:15 - Un-Nooh survives scare

And Uh-Nooh is our first player to reach the second round, despite trailing multiple times against Borg.

The crowd are yet to fully liven up...

13:00 - Welcome!

Snooker's most unpredictable event returns - the one-frame, clock-evaporating spectacular that is the Shoot Out!

Now a ranking event, a somewhat controversial decision, the tournament attracts some of the world's finest players.

Defending champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh is first on the table against France’s Alex Borg, with Mark Williams (14:20) and Mark Selby (15:30) among the recognisable names in action in the first session.

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White closes Day One against Matthew Stevens (21:30), while fellow sofa favourites Reanne Evans and Ronnie O’Sullivan begin their quests on Friday.

*scheduled match times will 99% be later than billed…