Elliot Slessor - Daniel Wells

Follow the Shoot Out Snooker match between Elliot Slessor and Daniel Wells with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 19:00 on 5 February 2021. Find up to date Shoot Out standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

