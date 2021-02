Snooker

Shoot Out 2021: ‘This is his natural tempo!’ – Thepchaiya Un-Nooh leaves Neal Foulds purring

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh missed out on only the 23rd century at the Shoot Out but the Thai player’s quick-fire 96 left Neal Foulds in commentary purring. The Shoot Out is live on Eurosport. Watch it on Eurosport, the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

