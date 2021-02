Snooker

Snooker Shoot Out 2021 - 'Couldn't have done a worse thing!' - Extraordinary error from Sam Craigie

The Snooker Shoot Out delivers drama, but not usually on the scale of this. Sam Craigie committed a stunning foul in the dying seconds of his match against Phil O'Kane which resulted in a blue ball shoot-out.

00:04:32, 30 views, an hour ago