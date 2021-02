Snooker

Snooker Shout Out 2021 – ‘That was class!’ – Mark Williams century attempt has referee in hysterics

Mark Williams may have a career as a referee when he hangs up his cue, as he took on that role alongside his playing duties in his Shoot Out win over Martin O’Donnell. He later revealed he was a little out of breath after dashing round the table like a teenager in a bid to try and get the 23rd ton in the event's history.

