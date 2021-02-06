Thepchaiya Un-Nooh knocked out John Higgins in the second round of the 2021 Shoot Out.
Un-Nooh hit 70 without reply as Higgins was knocked out in the second round.
Shoot Out
Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - Higgins, Selby and Murphy all in action
Robert Milkins defeated Ben Mertens with a 37-0 result. Xiao Guodong beat Robbie Williams 22-6.
RESULTS
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 70-0 John Higgins
Robert Milkins 37-0 Ben Mertens
Xiao Guodong 22-6 Robbie Williams
Shoot Out
Higgins battles past Donaldson as Astley beats Evans
Shoot Out
'That is amazing!' - Liam Highfield produces stunning turnaround against Rod Lawler