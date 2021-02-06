Thepchaiya Un-Nooh knocked out John Higgins in the second round of the 2021 Shoot Out.

Un-Nooh hit 70 without reply as Higgins was knocked out in the second round.

Shoot Out
Robert Milkins defeated Ben Mertens with a 37-0 result. Xiao Guodong beat Robbie Williams 22-6.

RESULTS

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 70-0 John Higgins

Robert Milkins 37-0 Ben Mertens

Xiao Guodong 22-6 Robbie Williams

