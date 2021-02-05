Neil Robertson has opted out of this week's snooker Shoot Out, but the UK champion has been busy entertaining himself on the practice table, enlivened by the prospect of producing more exhibition shots at events.

Robertson has paid tribute to Judd Trump for giving him back the appetite to attempt the spectacular after the world number one's "once in a lifetime effort" during his German Masters victory on Eurosport last week.

'Talk about naughty snooker!' - Trump lands outrageous green

Trump produced a stunning green in a 131 break in the seventh frame as key to his 6-5 win over Barry Hawkins from 5-1 down in the semi-final before drubbing Jack Lisowski 9-2 in the final.

He somehow held for the brown via the baulk cushion with exaggerated top spin that left the white ball more stunned than Hawkins, who was left smiling disbelievingly in his chair at the audacity of the effort.

Neil Robertson dispatches ‘extravagant’ four-ball plant against Mark Selby

"To be honest, I don't think I've ever played a better shot," said Trump. "Certainly not in a tournament."

Robertson has been busy attempting the shot himself, recalling the days when Eurosport pundit and world seniors champion Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White used to produce similar shots in the 1980s and 1990s.

He would certainly take this effort on the match table.

"I’m sure he had many kids around the world try this green," said Robertson, who will chase a third Welsh Open title later this month. "Thanks Judd for making me try to do Jimmy White exhibition shots like I was a kid again."

‘Criminally good’ or ‘naughty snooker!’ – Which of Trump’s magical efforts was better?

Trump also produced a stunning positional shot from black to red in his 5-3 win over Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals that enabled him to complete a 101 break in the second frame.

White has never been a stranger to some wonderful exhibition shots with his famous masse effort against world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in 1993 one of the sport's most memorable of all time.

