Scene setter and rules

Always a highlight of the snooker season, this will be the 11th edition of the Shoot Out since it was re-established in 2011, and the fifth since it got ranking status.

Each of the one-frame matches will last 10 minutes and the shot clock will limit players to 15 seconds per shot for the first five minutes of each frame, and 10 seconds for the last five minutes. Fouls result in a ball in hand. If the Shot Clock beats you, there's a five-point penalty, or the value of the ball the player was on, if higher.

In the unlikely event of a tie, a blue ball shoot-out will determine the winner. A total of 21 centuries have been struck at the Shoot Out in its history, including three at last year's tournament, which were struck by Xiao Guodong, Chang Bingyu and Thor Chuan Leong. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh has the highest break in the event's history, 139.

The defending champion is Michael Holt, who overcame Zhou Yuelong in last year's final. The likes of White and Doherty, two of the sport's greats, will be hoping to roll back the years. There will also be a considerable amount of intrigue around Kenna, the women's number four, who will be making her professional debut. The other woman in the draw is 12-time world champion Evans.

How to watch the event

Schedule

February 4-5 : Round one

February 6: Round two

February 7: Round 3, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final

Prize money

Winner - £50,000

Draw and results

Round one

Thursday February 4

Janmie Jones v Michael Holt (1pm)

Steven Hallworth v Declan Lavery (1:15pm)

David Grace v Lu Ning (1:30pm)

Ken Doherty v Graeme Dott (1:45pm)

Oliver Lines v Robbie Williams (2pm)

Allan Taylor v Jackson Page (2:15pm)

Rebecca Kenna v Simon Lichtenberg (2:30pm)

Zhou Yuelong v Ian Burns (2:45pm)

Matthew Stevens v Fergal Quinn (3pm)

Sam Craigie v Ashley Hugill (3:15pm)

Lee Walker v Ashley Carty (3:30pm)

Brian Ochoiski v Eden Sharav (3:45pm)

Dean Young v Riley Parsons (4pm)

Aaron Hill v Andy Hicks (4:15pm)

Liang Wenbo v Gao Yang (4:30pm)

Mark Allen v Jimmy Robertson (4:45pm)

Ali Carter v Mark Williams (7pm)

Martin O'Donnell v Ben Woollaston (7:15pm)

Anthony Hamilton v Robert Milkins (7:30pm)

Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce (7:45pm)

Luca Brecel v Shaun Murphy (8pm)

Joe O'Connor v Leo Fernandez (8:15pm)

Fraser Patrick v Gerard Greene (8:30pm)

Michael White v Mark King (8:45pm)

Billy Joe Castle v Mark Selby (9pm)

Farakh Ajaib v Hossein Vafaei (9:15pm)

Duane Jones v Sean Maddocks (9:30pm)

David Gilbert v Lei Peifan (9:45pm)

Stuart Carrington v Connor Benzey (10pm)

David Lilley v Lu Haotian (10:15pm)

Rory McLeod v Stuart Bingham (10:30pm)

Kyren Wilson v Robbie McGuigan (10:45pm)

Friday February 5

From 2pm

Xi Si v Jimmy White (1pm)

Chang Bingyu v Noppon Saengkham (1:15pm)

Iulian Boiko v Jordan Brown (1:30pm)

Yan Bingtao v Barry Pinches (1:45pm)

Ricky Walden v Xiao Guodong (2pm)

Zhao Jianbo v Dylan Emery (2:15pm)

Alan McManus v Fan Zhengyi (2:30pm)

Yuan Sijun v Tom Ford (2:45pm)

Jack Lisowski v Peter Devlin (3pm)

Zhao Xintong v Peter Lines (3:15pm)

Li Hang v James Cahill (3:30pm)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Brandon Sargeant (3:45pm)

Nigel Bond v Sohail Vahedi (4pm)

Tian Pengfei v Mitchell Mann (4:15pm)

Joe Perry v Paul Davison (4:30pm)

Gary Wilson v Barry Hawkins (4:45pm)

John Higgins v Scott Donaldson (7pm)

Jak Jones v Ben Hancorn (7:15pm)

Chris Wakelin v Igor Figueirido (7:30pm)

Pang Junxi v Jamie Clarke (7:45pm)

Ryan Day v Matthew Selt (8pm)

Liam Highfield v Rod Lawler (8:15pm)

Kacper Filipiak v Zak Surety (8:30pm)

Luo Honghao v Alexander Ursenbacher (8:45pm)

Elliot Slessor v Daniel Wells (9pm)

Amine Amiri v Louis Heathcote (9:15pm)

Jamie O'Neill v Alex Borg (9:30pm)

Chen Zifan v Mark Davis (9:45pm)

Akani Songsermsawad v Dominic Dale (10pm)

Martin Gould v Kurt Maflin (10:15pm)

Jamie Wilson v Lukas Kleckers (10:30pm)

Si Jiahui v Reanne Evans (10:45pm)

