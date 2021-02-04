Ronnie O’Sullivan has saluted Judd Trump for his transformation from exceptional potter to the game’s best all-round player.

Trump became the first player in history to defend the German Masters title with a 9-2 victory over Jack Lisowski in Sunday’s final in Milton Keynes.

The highlight came during his quarter-final win over Ding Junhui, when he produced an exhibition-style shot that saw him knock the safest of reds into easy potting territory.

"He’s always had these shots in his locker,” said Eurosport expert O’Sullivan ahead of the Shoot Out on Thursday.

He’s always played fantastic shots that probably no other player can play. When you start winning, you get a taste for winning and I think that’s the big difference now.

"He’s a much more all-round match player and he’s probably enjoying his snooker more now than he ever has because winning’s a nice feeling."

Trump also battled back from 5-1 down in his semi-final against Barry Hawkins to win 6-5, conjuring an outrageous top-spin that saw the cue ball suddenly stop dead.

The world number one's remarkable season has also seen him win the English Open, Northern Ireland Open and World Grand Prix.

"He’s very confident now,” said Jimmy White.

"He’s got an all-round game. He’s obviously put a lot of work in over the last three or four years. He’s not going anywhere for a long time.”

Trump has joined O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson in skipping the one-frame Shoot Out, which is LIVE on Eurosport from Thursday to Sunday.

