Jack Lisowski became the biggest casualty of the Snooker Shoot Out so far when falling to a 30-14 defeat to Peter Devlin.

Lisowski, the beaten finalist at the German Masters at the weekend, arrived at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes looking to pick up ranking points to guarantee his automatic qualification for the World Championship.

German Masters 'Good to take punishment' – Trump explains why mauling can boost Lisowski's career 01/02/2021 AT 12:06

However, he could not get to grips with Devlin who eked out an early lead and was able to frustrate his opponent.

Lisowski had plenty of time to fashion a fightback, but he never got a clear opening returned despondently to his chair when Devlin got in again in the final minute of the match.

While Lisowski is heading home, one of the most popular players in the game will be around for the weekend after Jimmy White beat Adrian Rosa 41-1.

His opponent looked extremely nervous, and almost missed a red when playing safe early in the frame.

White got in early and although he did not put the contest to bed, he was able to pick up enough points to capitalise on his opponent’s misses

“I have been playing this game for ever,” White told Eurosport. “I have been playing in the Shoot Out from the start, but when that clock starts beeping, it feels like I am playing poker. It is so difficult to get used to.”

Noppon Saengkam committed the cardinal sin in Shoot Out of failing to hit a cushion with either cue ball or object ball, leaving his opponent with ball in hand, but it did not prove costly as he held on to beat Alex Clenshaw 32-19.

Alan McManus delivered a masterclass in containing snooker to beat Fan Zhengyi 21-4.

The Scot got ahead early in the match and at times refused to take on pots, electing instead to spoil the table and tie his opponent in knots.

‘I didn’t hear the beeps’ – Kenna after controversial Shoot Out exit

Xiao Guodong is a two-time Shoot Out finalist, and he threw down an early statement of intent with an impressive 72-22 win over Ricky Walden.

Barry Pinches was seen dashing round the table like a man half his 50 years of age, and it worked out as he produced a brilliant break in the final couple of minutes of the match to beat Justin Thomond 41-36.

German Masters 'It unfolded from there' – Trump recalls win that began snooker domination 01/02/2021 AT 09:55