This isn’t one hour of attrition that goes down to a re-spotted black at the the Crucible. We’ll be shifting quickly here, and there’s a handy guide to the format below for you:

KEY RULES

Each frame is 10 minutes

Shot clock stops players wasting time

First five minutes = 15 seconds per shot

Second five minutes = 10 seconds per shot

Five-point penalty (or value of ball of pink or black if attempted) for failing to play shot within allocated time

Players must hit cushion with any ball or pot a ball with every shot

All fouls give opponent ball in hand

Players lag for break-off like in pool with the white played from the baulk line off the top cushion.

Nearest to the baulk cushion wins the lag

Blue ball shoot-out settles tied matches with players aiming to pot blue off its spot from within the D

Good afternoon!

Welcome to live coverage of the Snooker Shootout from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. We’ve got a rapid fire run of frames coming up here, with 32 players in competition to advance to the second round.

Selby escapes trouble on opening day

Mark Selby survived a scare before advancing to the second round of the Snooker Shoot Out with a 41-31 win over Billy Joe Castle.

With Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Ronnie O’Sullivan electing not to play in the event, Selby arrived at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes as the highest-ranked player in the tournament.

Stuart Bingham was the highest-profile casualty of the opening day, as he fell to a 54-1 defeat to Rory McLeod. The world number 13 could never recover from falling behind early in the frame, and departs in the first round.

Shaun Murphy made a solid start to the event by beating Luca Brecel 65-10. The Belgian was one of the toughest opponents a player could get in the first round, but Murphy took his chances to advance in good fashion.

Our highlight of the opening day? A sensational blue-ball shoot out after Sam Craigie committed a stunning foul in the dying seconds of his match against Phil O'Kane.

