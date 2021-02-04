Today's action
It is going to be an action-packed schedule in Milton Keynes today. You can see a full list of all the matches coming up today at the bottom of this page.
Shoot Out
What is the Shoot Out? Why are O'Sullivan, Trump and Robertson missing?
Defending champion Michael Holt faces Jamie Jones in the first round from 1pm UK time.
Other big names in action today include: Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy and Mark Williams.
How to watch the event online and on TV
The 2021 Snooker Shoot Out is live and exclusive on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Schedule
February 4-5 : Round one
February 6: Round two
February 7: Round 3, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final
Hammer blow! Thor makes brilliant century in Snooker Shoot Out
Draw and results
Round one
Thursday February 4
- Janmie Jones v Michael Holt (1pm)
- Steven Hallworth v Declan Lavery (1:15pm)
- David Grace v Lu Ning (1:30pm)
- Ken Doherty v Graeme Dott (1:45pm)
- Oliver Lines v Robbie Williams (2pm)
- Allan Taylor v Jackson Page (2:15pm)
- Rebecca Kenna v Simon Lichtenberg (2:30pm)
- Zhou Yuelong v Ian Burns (2:45pm)
- Matthew Stevens v Fergal Quinn (3pm)
- Sam Craigie v Ashley Hugill (3:15pm)
- Lee Walker v Ashley Carty (3:30pm)
- Brian Ochoiski v Eden Sharav (3:45pm)
- Dean Young v Riley Parsons (4pm)
- Aaron Hill v Andy Hicks (4:15pm)
- Liang Wenbo v Gao Yang (4:30pm)
- Mark Allen v Jimmy Robertson (4:45pm)
- Ali Carter v Mark Williams (7pm)
- Martin O'Donnell v Ben Woollaston (7:15pm)
- Anthony Hamilton v Robert Milkins (7:30pm)
- Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce (7:45pm)
- Luca Brecel v Shaun Murphy (8pm)
- Joe O'Connor v Leo Fernandez (8:15pm)
- Fraser Patrick v Gerard Greene (8:30pm)
- Michael White v Mark King (8:45pm)
- Billy Joe Castle v Mark Selby (9pm)
- Farakh Ajaib v Hossein Vafaei (9:15pm)
- Duane Jones v Sean Maddocks (9:30pm)
- David Gilbert v Lei Peifan (9:45pm)
- Stuart Carrington v Connor Benzey (10pm)
- David Lilley v Lu Haotian (10:15pm)
- Rory McLeod v Stuart Bingham (10:30pm)
- Kyren Wilson v Robbie McGuigan (10:45pm)
Shoot Out
Snooker Shoot Out 2021: Draw, schedule and latest results
German Masters
German Masters LIVE - Lisowski takes on Brecel after Trump victory