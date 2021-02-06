Today's action

Join us from 12.45pm for live updates from all the exciting action at the Snooker Shoot Out.

Former world champions John Higgins, Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy and Mark Williams are all in action, while Eurosport's very own Jimmy White also takes to the table.

The 2021 Snooker Shoot Out is live and exclusive on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

What’s on it?

There’s a fifty grand prize on offer for the winner, who will be required to do a maximum of seventy minutes work to land the title. As someone who’s done several jobs paid by the hour, I’m here to tell you that’s a good whack. It's a ranking event too, so results here translate into points.

If you’re not familiar with the Shootout…

This isn’t one hour of attrition that goes down to a re-spotted black at the Crucible. We’ll be shifting quickly here, and there’s a handy guide to the format below for you:

KEY RULES

Each frame is 10 minutes

Shot clock stops players wasting time

First five minutes = 15 seconds per shot

Second five minutes = 10 seconds per shot

Five-point penalty (or value of ball of pink or black if attempted) for failing to play shot within allocated time

Players must hit cushion with any ball or pot a ball with every shot

All fouls give opponent ball in hand

Players lag for break-off like in pool with the white played from the baulk line off the top cushion.

Nearest to the baulk cushion wins the lag

Blue ball shoot-out settles tied matches with players aiming to pot blue off its spot from within the D

