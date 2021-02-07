RECAP
Mark Selby and Mark Allen made it through to the third round of the Shoot Out, but, earlier on Saturday, John Higgins was knocked out of the quick-fire tournament by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.
How to watch the event online and on TV
The 2021 Snooker Shoot Out is live and exclusive on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
What’s on it?
There’s a fifty grand prize on offer for the winner, who will be required to do a maximum of seventy minutes work to land the title. As someone who’s done several jobs paid by the hour, I’m here to tell you that’s a good whack. It's a ranking event too, so results here translate into points.
If you’re not familiar with the Shootout…
This isn’t one hour of attrition that goes down to a re-spotted black at the Crucible. We’ll be shifting quickly here, and there’s a handy guide to the format below for you:
KEY RULES
- Each frame is 10 minutes
- Shot clock stops players wasting time
- First five minutes = 15 seconds per shot
- Second five minutes = 10 seconds per shot
- Five-point penalty (or value of ball of pink or black if attempted) for failing to play shot within allocated time
- Players must hit cushion with any ball or pot a ball with every shot
- All fouls give opponent ball in hand
- Players lag for break-off like in pool with the white played from the baulk line off the top cushion.
- Nearest to the baulk cushion wins the lag
- Blue ball shoot-out settles tied matches with players aiming to pot blue off its spot from within the D