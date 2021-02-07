RECAP

Mark Selby and Mark Allen made it through to the third round of the Shoot Out, but, earlier on Saturday, John Higgins was knocked out of the quick-fire tournament by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

There’s a fifty grand prize on offer for the winner, who will be required to do a maximum of seventy minutes work to land the title. As someone who’s done several jobs paid by the hour, I’m here to tell you that’s a good whack. It's a ranking event too, so results here translate into points.

If you’re not familiar with the Shootout…

This isn’t one hour of attrition that goes down to a re-spotted black at the Crucible. We’ll be shifting quickly here, and there’s a handy guide to the format below for you:

KEY RULES

  • Each frame is 10 minutes
  • Shot clock stops players wasting time
  • First five minutes = 15 seconds per shot
  • Second five minutes = 10 seconds per shot
  • Five-point penalty (or value of ball of pink or black if attempted) for failing to play shot within allocated time
  • Players must hit cushion with any ball or pot a ball with every shot
  • All fouls give opponent ball in hand
  • Players lag for break-off like in pool with the white played from the baulk line off the top cushion.
  • Nearest to the baulk cushion wins the lag
  • Blue ball shoot-out settles tied matches with players aiming to pot blue off its spot from within the D
