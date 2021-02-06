Mark Allen made it into the third round with a straightforward 82-15 win over Dylan Emery.

Martin Gould, winner of the 2013 Shoot Out, produced a composed break of 58 to run the clock down against Alan McManus, coming back from 23-0 down.

Craig Steadman progressed after beating Jamie Wilson 53-38 with the latter accidentally feathering the white when lining up the brown.

Joe Perry beat Chris Wakelin 85-34 in a high quality contest.

David Gilbert recovered from 11 points down to beat Peter Devlin 25-11.

Lyu Haotian beat Jordan Brown 23-6 after Brown missed a cut on a black to the bottom left, forcing him to concede.

Elliot Slessor is through after beating fellow Geordie Sam Craigie 22-11 with the latter waving it off when he was left needing at least four pots with time almost up.

Ben Hancorn scraped past Saqib Nesir 31-15. Nasir had a chance with under 30 seconds to go, with red-black-red-black needed to force a tie, but he was unable to add the first black of the combination.

Mark Selby carved out a narrow win in a safety-dominated frame against Barry Pinches, progressing to the third round with a 16-2 victory.

Ryan Day knocked out Ashley Carty 33-16 in an error-strewn contest. Plymouth amateur Haydon Pinhey made an excellent break of 65 to beat Riley Parsons 65-24.

Two-time ranking semi-finalist David Grace beat Kuldesh Johal 46-15.

Barry Hawkins was left laughing as he ran out of time against last season's Shoot Out finalist Zhou Yuelong who won it 55-31.

Sunny Akani fought his way into the third round, coming from 45-16 down to edge past John Astley 48-46

Liam Highfield defeated Connor Benzey 71-24 as the latter conceded needing a snooker with two minutes left.

And in the final match, Shaun Murphy was knocked out by Allan Taylor 38-9 to set up a Super Sunday.

