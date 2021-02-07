Mark Williams showed timing is everything, as he potted a red just as the clock ticked down to zero to beat Xiao Guodong 29-28 to reach the last 16 of the Snooker Shoot Out.

The pair were locked together in the final two minutes of the match and a bout of safety looked certain to set up a blue ball shoot out.

However, Xiao was a little lax with a safety with 10 seconds left on the clock and Williams ran to the table, albeit more in hope than expectation as the balls were still moving as time ticked down.

The cue ball came to rest with three seconds left and Williams settled himself over the shot before striking the white as the clock ticked to zero.

The rules stipulate that the final shot counts if the ball was struck before zero, and the red dropped into the bottom-left pocket to secure victory for the three-time world champion.

The 2019 winner Thepchaiya Un-Nooh powered into the last 16 with an impressive win over Hamim Hussain.

Thepchaiya made a circumspect start, but seized his opening in some style as a break of 91 secured a 96-0 win.

Noppon Saengkham got the better of crafty Ken Doherty 37-27 to join his fellow Thailand star Thepchaiya in the fourth round, while 2011 finalist Robert Milkins knocked in an impressive break of 66 in his 74-10 win over Matthew Stevens.

A break of 53 enabled Louis Heathcote to get the better of Michael White 82-9, while Lyu Haotian pounced in the final 60 seconds to beat Haydon Pinhey 37-33.

Former world number six Ryan Day is looking to climb back up the rankings after a period in the wilderness, and he produced a break of 71 in his win over Ben Hancorn.

