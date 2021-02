Snooker

Snooker Shoot Out 2021: Mark Williams runs round table to snatch victory with buzzer beater

Mark Williams showed timing is everything, as he potted a red just as the clock ticked down to zero to beat Xiao Guodong 29-28 to reach the last 16 of the Snooker Shoot Out.

