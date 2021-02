Snooker

Snooker Shoot Out 2021 - Michael Holt hoping to stage repeat in single-frame event

Michael Holt is looking for more success at the snooker Shoot Out, having won the tournament last year and reached the final in 2019. The Hitman gets his campaign underway against Jamie Jones on February 4. The snooker Shoot Out celebrates a decade when it begins at 1pm (GMT) live on Eurosport on Thursday

