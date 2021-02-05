Peter Devlin is a talented snooker player, as he proved with his win over Jack Lisowski at the Snooker Shoot Out, but he has other strings to his bow.

He won the England Under-21 championship in 2016, but has activities away from the table - notably an active YouTube channel on which he raps and sings.

After tasting victory over Lisowski, Devlin made his way to be interviewed by the Eurosport team - and Andy Goldstein and Ronnie O’Sullivan got a bit more than they expected.

“You missed a long blue but you should not have played the deep screw,” was a punchline that won approval from Goldstein.

WATCH: Peter Devlin stuns Ronnie O'Sullivan and Andy Goldstein with impromptu rap

Devlin will find out his second-round opponent later on Friday, and should he win, Goldstein and O’Sullivan will be wondering what he will do for an encore.

