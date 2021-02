Snooker

Snooker Shoot Out 2021: 'Pretty painful!' - Rare foul as Liang Wenbo accidentally 'wellies' the pink

The Chinese star was at the table and looking to claw back the deficit but was left with a face like thunder after hitting the pink with the end of the rest after potting a red. David Gilbert took full advantage to book his place in the last 16 of the Snooker Shoot Out at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes

