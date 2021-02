Snooker

Snooker Shoot Out 2021 - Reanne Evans: 'Brilliant for women to get involved'

Reanne Evans will be playing at the snooker Shoot Out for a third year in a row after making history in 2019 as the first woman to compete on television in the final stages of a world ranking event. She says the tournament provides the ideal platform for women to play and the format makes it more of a "leveller" against men.

00:04:19, 1 view, 25 minutes ago