Liang Wenbo was called for a shot clock violation during the Snooker Shoot Out but he thought he was in the right, forcing VAR to get involved.

The Chinese player went 35-0 up, but there was a glitch with the clock as it continued into his next shot, leaving him with just four seconds to try and pocket a pink.

He was initially handed a shot clock violation which, unsurprisingly, left the 33-year-old bemused. However, referee Andy Yates came to the rescue.

He correctly took it to VAR believing the clock started too early. He was right and the clock was restarted.

Wenbo went on to make an 81 break to whitewash his Israeli-Scottish opponent Eden Sharav 81-0.

