Mark Allen wrote himself into the history books by making the highest break in Snooker Shoot Out history, and promptly gave a withering assessment of the event.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh came into the tournament holding the record, having knocked in a 139 in 2019, but he was eclipsed by Allen on Thursday.

Given the rapid-fire nature of the event, centuries are rare. There had been 21 in the history of the event, before Allen made it 22 in some style.

His opponent Jimmy Robertson made a mess of a safety off the pack and paid a heavy price, as Allen stepped in with a total clearance that took a little under seven minutes to compile.

“I think the only way is down after that,” Allen said on Eurosport. “The problem with this format is you are likely to do that as you are to score one point and miss everything.

“I will take it when it comes.”

'I've not been a fan' - Allen not impressed with Shoot Out despite record break

Allen’s stunning break suggested he is happy playing the quick-fire event, but that is not the case.

Asked if it’s an event that could kickstart a season, Allen said: “It would be a completely false kickstart as this is not snooker.

I’ve not been a fan of the event since they changed it to a ranking event. I think there are a lot more important tournaments in the year and they have taken away a bit of fun of the event, and with no crowds this year it is even less fun.

"But I won’t enter an event without trying to win so I am here to win.”

Allen’s form has been mixed this season, but the 34-year-old feels he is playing well.

'Exemplary!' - Allen knocks in record 142 break in Shoot Out

He said: “In general my game has been in good shape and I've just got to turn performances into wins."

The absence of fans due to the coronavirus restrictions means the event lacks the raucous nature of normal, and Allen feels it is not positive to play the matches in relative silence.

“It is different,” Allen said. “There is no noise. It is different as normally you get the drunks shouting and roaring abuse at you.

“That is part of the fun of it. At times it is too serious, you just want a bit of fun sometimes.”

